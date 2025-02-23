Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $54,640.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,063.52. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Todd Krasnow sold 10,447 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $282,591.35.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $48,080.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -349.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Symbotic by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

