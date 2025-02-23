Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.