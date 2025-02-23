Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $35.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

