Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.09 and its 200-day moving average is $604.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

