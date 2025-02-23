Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $975.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $931.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.