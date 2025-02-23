Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,538,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DELL opened at $117.66 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

