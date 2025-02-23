Pavion Blue Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,091,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.72 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.