Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48.81 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $48,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

