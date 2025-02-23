Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average of $267.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

