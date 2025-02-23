O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,202.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

