Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 2,240 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

