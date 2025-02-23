Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 125491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

