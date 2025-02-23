YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 4161453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.2208 dividend. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.
