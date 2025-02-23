YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 4161453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.2208 dividend. This is a boost from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

