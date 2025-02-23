Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 212154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Organigram Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

Featured Articles

