Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 212154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Organigram Stock Performance
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
