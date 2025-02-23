Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 3900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £19.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.45.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arecor Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.