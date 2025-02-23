Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
