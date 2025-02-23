Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 899001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

