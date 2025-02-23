First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.91 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.