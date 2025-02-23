XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,938,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after acquiring an additional 830,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE:XPO opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

