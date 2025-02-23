Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

