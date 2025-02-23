Olympiad Research LP Has $298,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 27.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $93.94 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.64 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
