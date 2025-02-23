Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $606.98 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $243.99 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.