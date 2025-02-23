Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,683 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

