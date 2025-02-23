KM Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

