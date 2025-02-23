KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,779,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,843 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

