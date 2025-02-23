Sonic (prev. FTM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.33 Billion (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $293.28 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sonic (prev. FTM)

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s genesis date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Sonic (prev. FTM) is blog.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

