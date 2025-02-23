BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0388 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $141.49 million and $630,001.72 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 3,646,271,241 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.03864663 USD and is up 22.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $599,618.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.