Redox Limited (ASX:RDX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.
Redox Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14.
About Redox
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redox
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
Receive News & Ratings for Redox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.