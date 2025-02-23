Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

CDPYF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

