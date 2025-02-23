Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
CDPYF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
