LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
SCD stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
