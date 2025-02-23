LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

SCD stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

