Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

