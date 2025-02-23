Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 16,654 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.71 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

