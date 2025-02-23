Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,020 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

