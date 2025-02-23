Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 17,059 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.68 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

