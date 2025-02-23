The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

