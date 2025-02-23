Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 816 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $21,561,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $170.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

