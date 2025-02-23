Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 83.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.