Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21,920.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

