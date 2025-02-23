WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 17,666 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

