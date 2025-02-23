Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 199,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

