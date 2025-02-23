Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 2.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $272.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $224.66 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
