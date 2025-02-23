WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,792 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,255,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.87.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

