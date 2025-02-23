WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,919.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,974.57. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

