MB Generational Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

MB Generational Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVRE opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.