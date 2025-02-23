5,538 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

