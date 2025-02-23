Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New $364,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Western Digital comprises 0.7% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,520,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

