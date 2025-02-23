Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.1% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,336,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,504,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,563,000 after acquiring an additional 640,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,603,000. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

