GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.