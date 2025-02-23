UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UBS Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in UBS Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 677,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

