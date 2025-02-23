Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,185 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JETS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

